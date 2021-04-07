4.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Witness appeal after teenage girl sexually assaulted in Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted by a teenage boy in Telford.

The girl was walking along Castle Field Way towards Redhill Way near Donnington when the incident happened at around 4.30pm on Wednesday 24 March.

The boy is described as around 16-years-old, of a stocky build with long blond hair. He was wearing grey shorts and a black top along with a face mask.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is urged to contact PC Westhorpe on 101 quoting incident 00288_I_26032021 or alternatively report it online.

If you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

