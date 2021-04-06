3.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Concern grows for missing Telford woman

News
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for help to locate missing Gemma Nicolls from Telford.

Have you seen missing Gemma Nicolls from Telford?
The 35-year-old was last seen at around 8pm on Monday 5 April on Wildwood in Woodside.

She is described as around 5ft 2ins tall with black, curly, shoulder length hair.

Gemma was last seen wearing jeans, a grey hoodie and cream trainers.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said officers are growing increasingly concerned for her safety and for her welfare.

If you have seen Gemma or know where she may be call police on 101, quoting incident number 0667i of 5 April.

