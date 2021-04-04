Shrewsbury town centre ready to welcome visitors as lockdown restriction ease

Shrewsbury town centre is set to be bright and colourful, with live music and outdoor events providing a safe and enjoyable experience over the summer.

High Street in Shrewsbury

The Shrewsbury’s Open campaign, run by Shrewsbury BID and co-funded by the Shrewsbury Recovery Taskforce, will see a range of events taking place to ensure the town centre is safe and welcoming, in line with any national restrictions.

Flags, bunting and posters featuring bright typography designed by a nationally-renowned art studio are being installed around the town to help create a festival atmosphere as shops reopen and Shrewsbury comes back to life.

Shrewsbury BID is working with local charity The Hive to provide live theatre, creative art and other events which will take place outdoors in a safely-managed environment.

And a musical backdrop will be provided by a variety of local musicians who will perform at various spots throughout the town to add to the positive atmosphere.

Jonathan Soden, owner of The Soden Collection and director of Shrewsbury BID, said a lot of work was going into making the summer a success.

“After such a difficult winter we want Shrewsbury to be a shining example of a vibrant, engaging and safe place for people to visit,” he said.

“The Shrewsbury’s Open branding has been refreshed and looks fantastic, with bold vivid colours springing up all over the town.

“A lot of discussions are taking place with the excellent team at The Hive about a range of creative events and workshops which can be held outdoors, and we are looking forward to announcing more details very soon.”

Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury BID have been working together under the banner of Shrewsbury Recovery Taskforce since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak to coordinate the recovery of the town centre.

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said: “The Shrewsbury’s Open campaign will give the town centre a really positive and welcoming atmosphere during the spring and summer months.

“We are doing everything we can to provide space for social distancing, and we’re continuing to work with businesses to ensure they have everything they need to keep their staff and customers safe as they re-open.”

Stacey Hill, owner of Oberon and director of Shrewsbury BID, added: “The partnership working between everyone has been brilliant and we are really excited to see Shrewsbury bouncing back.

“We can only hope that better times are ahead, and the Shrewsbury’s Open campaign to provide outdoor activities and allow businesses to make more use of outdoor space helping people to enjoy the town centre in a safe way.”