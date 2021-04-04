Firefighters called to barn fire in Clive

Firefighters were this morning called to a fire involving a barn which contained livestock in Clive.

Fire crews were called to the fire at Hope Farmhouse at around 4.51am to reports that a fire had broken out in a 50m x 80m barn.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that crews worked alongside farm staff to swiftly deal with the fire and protect livestock.

Seven fire appliances including the Light Pumping Unit and the Water Carrier were mobilised from Baschurch, Oswestry, Shrewsbury, Wellington and Wem with an operations officer.

Crews used four breathing apparatus and three hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Positive pressure ventilation fans were used to clear the building of smoke.

Crews spent just over an hour at the scene of the fire.