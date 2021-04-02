Police operation helps protect rural communities in South Shropshire

West Mercia Police have carried out another successful operation to target rural criminals and reduce rural thefts in South Shropshire.

Operation Whitebeam has been a successful initiative to reduce rural thefts which sees an increase in police presence in rural areas to deter criminals and provide reassurance to the community.

As a result, rural thefts have decreased in the South Shropshire area.

Along with high visibility and plain vehicle patrols, on 25 March around 50 vehicles were stopped and drivers spoken to about the operation and how the force is tackling rural crime.

A number of local farmers and business owners were also spoken to and crime prevention advice was shared and positively received.

Sergeant Damien Kelly, from South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are extremely pleased that the most recent Operation Whitebeam has been just as successful as the previous operations. We are committed to keeping our communities safe and we want them know that these initiatives are helping achieve this.”