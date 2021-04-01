7.2 C
Shropshire
Thursday, April 1, 2021
Work completed on new affordable homes in Hadley

By Shropshire Live

Work has completed at a £3.6m development of 26 new affordable homes in Hadley.

The development on Britannia Way in Hadley has now been completed
The development on Britannia Way in Hadley has now been completed

Owned by Accord Housing Association, the development on Stadium Way has transformed the site of a former camping and caravan centre, into a mix of one and two bedroom apartments, and two and three bedroom houses for affordable rent.

The new homes are being built for Accord by Living Space Housing. Careful consideration has gone into the development of the 1.3-acre site with existing mature trees incorporated into the design layout to ensure the new homes sit well within their surroundings.

Sue Carpenter, Senior Regeneration Officer at Accord Housing Association said: “We are delighted to complete these much needed, high quality, affordable homes for local people. There is a high demand for affordable housing in Telford – this new scheme will deliver an affordable option for families and individuals looking to rent, helping to meet local housing demands and create happy homes.”

Paul Breen, Commercial Director at Living Space Housing said: “Delivering handcrafted new homes while keeping everyone socially distanced and safe has been no easy feat. All the project team is delighted with the quality of the street scenes that have been created here, which has regenerated and brought new life to this brownfield site. Having handed over the first tranche of homes, we are now working at pace to complete all the remaining works, so that all 26 affordable homes can be ready for occupation.”

The development is the result of partnership working with Telford and Wrekin Council and received £884k funding from Homes England.

