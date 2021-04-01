Two men injured in collision on M54 near Shifnal

Two men, one of whom was found lying on the roadside, were taken to hospital following a two-car collision on the M54 near Shifnal last night.

The collision happened on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway between junctions three and two at around 11.45pm.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Crews arrived to discover two patients, both men, one of whom was found lying on the carriageway.

“He was the driver of one of the cars and was treated for serious injuries before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham for further care.

“The second patient, who was the driver of the second car, was treated at the scene for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to New Cross Hospital as a precaution.”

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor to the scene.