Shop worker stabbed during robbery at convenience store in Dawley

A shop worker was stabbed during a robbery at a convenience store in Dawley on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have released a CCTV image of the suspect

Police say that at around 2pm a man entered Eyton Stores in Eyton Road and demanded the member of staff hand over cash from the till. The suspect then stabbed a member of staff who received minor injuries.

A man was later arrested on suspicions of assault and robbery and later bailed.

Detective Sergeant Steve Goddard said: “I would like to reassure the community in Dawley that we are working hard to identify the offender and we would like to speak to anyone who recognises the man in the image as we believe he can help with our enquires. Local people can expect to see an increased police presence as our investigations continues.”

Witness Appeal

If anyone has any information that may help police, they are asked to call 101 and quote log number 337i of the 31 March 2021 and ask to speak with Detective Sergeant Steve Goddard or any officer dealing with this case.

If you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.