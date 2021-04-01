8 C
Shropshire
Thursday, April 1, 2021
- Advertisement -

Appeal for witnesses after 14-year-old boy stabbed in Ironbridge

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in Ironbridge on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 4.10pm when he was chased by three teenage boys through Dale End car park towards the River Seven.

Investigating officers say the boy tripped and fell into a flower bed near the antique centre where he was stabbed in the back. The three offenders then ran off towards the main road.

- Advertisement -

He attended Birmingham Children’s Hospital for treatment.

A group of three boys aged 12, 13 and 14-year-old from Telford have been arrested and released on police bail.

DS Goddard  from Telford said: “We currently have extra patrols in place following this understandably distressing incident.

“CCTV shows a number of people in the area at the time of the incident. If you were in the area or saw this incident please contact me on 01952 214712 quoting reference 424i 27 March.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP