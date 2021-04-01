Appeal for witnesses after 14-year-old boy stabbed in Ironbridge

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in Ironbridge on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 4.10pm when he was chased by three teenage boys through Dale End car park towards the River Seven.

Investigating officers say the boy tripped and fell into a flower bed near the antique centre where he was stabbed in the back. The three offenders then ran off towards the main road.

- Advertisement -

He attended Birmingham Children’s Hospital for treatment.

A group of three boys aged 12, 13 and 14-year-old from Telford have been arrested and released on police bail.

DS Goddard from Telford said: “We currently have extra patrols in place following this understandably distressing incident.

“CCTV shows a number of people in the area at the time of the incident. If you were in the area or saw this incident please contact me on 01952 214712 quoting reference 424i 27 March.”