Telford College donates iPads to local hospitals

Telford College has donated 30 iPads to The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) to be used by patients, visitors and staff.

The Trust’s charity and engagement facilitator, Nicola Brockley, is pictured collecting the iPads from Shelley George at Telford College’s Haybridge campus

Telford College has a long-standing relationship with SaTH, providing a range of apprenticeships and training.

The iPads had become surplus to requirements at the college, with upgrades to on-site technology making them obsolete.

So, instead of passing them on for refurbishment and resale, the college decided to donate them instead to SaTH.

Julia Clarke, director of corporate services at the Trust, said: “We are extremely grateful that Telford College thought of the Trust.

“These will be put to good use, especially as communications with families and loved ones has been so difficult during the pandemic.”

Shelley George, IT operations co-ordinator at Telford College who set up the donation, added: “We normally recycle our IT equipment, but in this case felt the hospitals could put them to better use.

“I’m happy to know that these iPads will now have a new lease of life and make a difference to people at The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and The Princess Royal Hospital.”