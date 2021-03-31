Rosy future for Derwen College Garden Centre

Derwen College Garden Centre has come up smelling of roses after being named as an official retailer for Britain’s most famous rose growers.

David Austin Roses at Chelsea with David Walliams and his mum

Family-run Shropshire business David Austin Roses only allows their exquisite English Roses to be sold at specially selected outlets. Derwen College Garden Centre and Gift Shop, near Oswestry, is delighted to be one of these selected retailers invited to join the David Austin Partnership Programme this year. Derwen College looks forward to receiving new deliveries of roses for the Spring/Summer 2021 season.

Derwen College Commercial Manager Pete Evans said that the college was delighted and extremely proud to have been chosen by David Austin Roses as one their few carefully selected stockists.

He said: “It is a privilege to be selected as one of only a few select retailers to sell David Austin Roses in Shropshire. We expect our first deliveries after Easter, and are welcoming suggestions from customers as to which varieties of roses they would like to see in stock.”

Derwen College Garden Centre and Gift Shop provides plants, garden accessories and gifts to shoppers in the community, and supports students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in their work experience.

Students on the College’s Gardens and Plant Production work pathway tend to and care for a variety of plants, shrubs and trees at the Garden Centre. While, Retail and Enterprise students learn valuable business and customer services skills working in the Garden Centre and Gift Shop.

In a letter to the college, David Austin said:

“We would like to welcome you to the David Austin Partnership Programme. We have carefully selected your business to become one of our selected retailers and we look forward to working with you as the programme develops.”

“For almost 60 years we have been growing roses on our family farm in Shropshire, lovingly nurturing them by hand until they are ready to be passed onto you, to be enjoyed in your own gardens.”

David Austin Roses are world renowned for their roses. In 2019, the business marked its 37th year at the prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show. David Austin Roses’ ‘Secret Garden’ themed rose garden received a 25th Chelsea gold medal, and was the perfect opportunity to remember the life of the late David C. H. Austin.