Police appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist dies following collision on A49 at Felhampton

Police are appealing for witnesses to yesterday’s collision on the A49 at Felhampton in which a motorcyclist died after being taken to hospital.

The collision, involving a car and motorcycle, happened on the A49 between Craven Arms and Church Stretton at around 12.54pm.

Police say the motorcyclist was travelling towards Shrewsbury when the collision involving a red Ford Focus travelling in the opposite direction took place. The motorcycle also struck another car, a Red VW Polo.

- Advertisement -

The rider of the motorcycle a man in his 70s suffered significant injuries and was taken to hospital where he later died.

The drivers of the other two cars received less serious injuries and were treated by paramedics at the scene.

Officers investigating the collision would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash cam footage that can help with the investigation by reporting it online at https://www.westmercia.police.uk.