Wellington Festival celebrates 25th anniversary

Wellington Festival is preparing to mark its silver anniversary by transforming itself into a virtual experience.

Councillors Anthony Lowe and Julie Pierce launching the festival

The festival, which has brought a range of arts events to the town for the last 25 years, will take place for three days from May 7.

Festival chair, Councillor Anthony Lowe, of Wellington Town Council, said that the pandemic would not stop the events, which include an art exhibition and local history talks, going ahead.

“This year is the 25th anniversary of the Wellington Festival and despite the Covid restrictions we still want to showcase the talent of Wellington, even though it’s virtual.

“Residents and anyone who has a connection with the town can participate in a number of ways.”

Councillor Julie Pierce, who helps to organise the festival with Councillor Lowe and Councillor John Alvey, said that one of the big attractions this year would be the search for a Wellington resident poet.

“We have already had a steady influx of entries for the various categories, which highlights the community spirit found within Wellington, but we would urge more people to submit poems, paintings and photographs,” she said.

The festival will include a poetry competition, a short story competition, ‘poems and pints’ sessions and a book club, plus a new ‘bedtime stories’ feature.

More details can be found on the festival page of the Wellington Town Council website and the events will be available to view on the site, as well as on other social media channels.

All entries should be submitted to Wellington Town Council events co-ordinator Paola.Armstrong@telford.gov.uk by April 18th.