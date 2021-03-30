The Lord-Lieutenant visits Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre to meet vaccination teams

The Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs Anna Turner JP, visited one of the four coronavirus vaccination centres in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin last week.

The Lord-Lieutenant visits Shrewsbury Vaccination Centre (pictured Lord-Lieutenant for Shropshire Mrs Anna Turner JP, Deputy Lieutenant for Shropshire Mrs Nicky Kershaw, Dr Ainsley Reid, GP and vaccinator, Dave Evans, joint accountable officer for Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Telford and Wrekin CCG, Angie Wallace, Covid-19 Vaccination SRO for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Melanie France, Service Delivery Manager for Shrewsbury Indoors Bowls Centre Vaccination Centre)

The Lord-Lieutenant visited the vaccination centre at Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre in Shrewsbury and has paid tribute to the volunteers and staff for their hard work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, working round-the-clock to vaccinate resident and protect us all from Covid-19.

During the visit, the Lord-Lieutenant spoke to staff and volunteers, praising the work done by all the team in delivering thousands of vaccinations across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin since the vaccination programme began in December. To date over quarter of a million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

Last week, data published on 25th March by NHS England showed as of 21st March, a total of 258,478 doses (including second doses) have been given in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. This includes 248,977 first dose vaccinations across all age groups. 91.3 per cent of people aged 50 and above have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Mrs Turner, said: “To have witnessed first-hand the smooth running and dedication of volunteers and staff working together has been a real pleasure. I heard words of kindness and support being offered to reassure the recipients and could see how efficiently the Hub is being run. It is team spirit with a determination to get as many of the community protected as possible without wasting a single drop of vaccine.”

Angie Wallace, Programme Director for the Covid Vaccination Service for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, gave the Lord-Lieutenant a tour of the centre. She said: “I was really proud that we were visited by the Lord-Lieutenant and able to showcase all of the work that we are putting into the vaccination programme for the people of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

“It was a wonderful morale boost and huge endorsement of the commitment of all our staff and volunteers.

“During the visit I told her about some of the fantastic feedback that we have received from patients who have visited the vaccination centre.”

David Evans, accountable officer for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: “The visit from the Lord Lieutenant has given a real boost to our staff and volunteers who have, and continue to, go above and beyond in our local response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Locally the uptake in the vaccine is very good and the success of the programme is credited to our workforce.”