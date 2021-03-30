13.3 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
- Advertisement -

Test and Trace pilot programme launches in Telford and Wrekin

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council and NHS Test and Trace have launched a new pilot scheme to help reach individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus sooner. 

Known as ‘Local-0’, th joint initiative will help support Telford & Wrekin Council to contact positive cases faster by bringing them in right from the start of the tracing journey, at the same time the case is entered into the national NHS Test and Trace system. 

Through this new approach, Telford & Wrekin Council will now contact the individual directly rather than the national service and will be responsible for instructing the individual to self-isolate. Local contact tracers are also able to provide legal instructions and support to people who have tested positive and for members of their households who have to self-isolate.

- Advertisement -

The NHS Test and Trace programme will continue to trace the contacts of individuals who have tested positive, and will continue to provide support to local authorities throughout the process, in order to help stop the spread of the virus as effectively as possible.

The new pilot scheme will help ensure that the team at Telford & Wrekin Council are able to use local knowledge and expertise to determine where people may have caught the virus, which will help identify possible local outbreaks. 

Cllr Andy Burford, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Health and social care, said:

“This new joint initiative with NHS Test & Trace means that positive cases in our borough will be contacted faster and will self-isolate sooner, thus significantly helping to reduce the spread. 

“This initiative, together with the increased rapid testing capacity already in place in our community is key for our borough’s return to a normal way of life.”

Baroness Dido Harding, Interim Executive Chair of the National Institute for Health Protection, said:

“Stopping the spread of Covid-19 demands a collaborative effort and I congratulate Telford & Wrekin Council for participating in this pilot to further support the collective effort to tackle the spread of the virus. Our partnership with local authorities has now seen us reach more people than ever before and support them to self-isolate, many of whom might otherwise have unknowingly spread the virus to their loved ones.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Feature

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP