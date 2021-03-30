Specialist sought to lead Lord Hill statue restoration fundraising campaign

Shropshire Council has started the search for a specialist to lead a fundraising campaign for restoration work to the statue of Lord Hill.

Lord Hill’s column in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View

The statue sits on the column adjacent to Shirehall in Shrewsbury, and work will cost an estimated £500,000.

Now the council, supported by the Friends of Lord Hill’s Column, hope to appoint someone to lead the work in the faithful replication in Coade stone.

The work will be undertaken in line with recommendations from Historic England and will be of national importance and interest.

The announcement that Shropshire Council is planning to vacate and sell its current Shirehall headquarters from autumn 2023 will enable exploration of ‘place-making’ opportunities in the area round the column, which forms a striking gateway to Shrewsbury from the east.

Mark Barrow, Shropshire Council’s executive director of place, said:

“Lord Hill’s Column is one of Shropshire’s most notable landmarks and is listed by English Heritage as a Grade II* structure.

“Sadly, the actual statue of Lord Hill is now deteriorating and requires replacement. Historic England requires that it is replaced using the same techniques as the original.

“It is understood that the deterioration in the condition of the statue is partially the result of its exposed position but significantly, despite this exposure, it is also understood that it is possible that the stone was not fired to the consistently high temperature necessary. With modern firing equipment this defect can be avoided.

“To see Lord Hill restored would be fitting and will ensure he can be enjoyed for many years to come.”

Specialist fundraising services are required to identify potential fundraising streams and income generating opportunities, while also developing a funding strategy to secure grants and donations for the replication of the statue.

It is also needed to develop a fundraising strategy that considers a range of potential fundraising streams including, but not restricted to: fundraisers, major donors, online initiatives and major grant applications.

In order to deliver a sustainable solution, Shropshire Council is working with the Friends of Lord Hill’s Column, a voluntary organisation that works to publicise the history of the column, and to open it on specified days for the public to climb the 172 spiral stairs to enjoy the panoramic views from the top.

Shropshire Council says it has identified a £15,000 (excluding VAT) contribution towards the appointment of the consultant; however, further contributions may be committed. It is expected that support will be provided for a minimum of 12 months.