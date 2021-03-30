Oswestry tourist group launches new town maps and trails

A Shropshire tourism group today launched two new leaflets in a bid to encourage people to be local tourists in their market town.

Pictured launching the new town maps and trails are Adele Nightingale Manager of Oswestry BID, Karen Pringle Tourism Officer and Lee Lucks Chairman Oswestry Borderland Tourism

Visit Oswestry, run by Oswestry Borderland Tourism, is now urging people to step out and enjoy their local area as the Government roadmap eases travel restirctions.

The tourism organisation, run by staff and a team of volunteers, wants people to “be a local tourist” and appreciate the local area.

Both guides include new photos by Graham Mitchell and a map of Oswestry town centre which will guide residents and visitors around the town to show off the hidden gems from the town’s past.

Karen Pringle, from the Tourist Information Centre in Oswestry said: “As we are now allowed to meet with more people and go out a bit more, we thought it would be the perfect time for local people to have a look at their own town and enjoy seeing glimpses of Oswestry’s past that they might not know about.

“It’s surprising how many local people have never climbed up Castle Mound or walked up to Oswald’s Well.

“The maps are going to be easy to find as we are installing map dispensers at key points around town and you will be able to get a copy of the trail from The Tourist Information Centre at Castle View or download or order a copy from www.visitoswestry.co.uk.”

The organisation wants people to “shop local, eat local, stay local and explore local before enjoying the freedom to travel further afield”

Lee Lucks, Visit Oswestry Chairman said many people have started to appreciate what they have on their own doorsteps and they have embraced the opportunity to find out more. She said the businesses across the market town now needed their support more than ever as restrictions are eased.

“The maps are just a small part of the new promotion that we will be doing over the summer to bring more visitors to Oswestry and the Borderlands.

“Working with Oswestry BID and Oswestry Town Council and with funding from the Marches LEP Small Towns Fund, we have not only produced 65,000 copies of the maps which will be distributed throughout Shropshire and around the rest of the UK but also updated the town map boards, installed map dispensers and had the town signposts and bollards repainted.

“We want to do everything we can to ensure both local people and visitors from further afield get to know and enjoy this lovely area.”

Oswestry Borderland Tourism (Visit Oswestry) is a not for profit organisation. The organisation works to promote Oswestry and the Borderlands as one of the most desirable UK destinations, providing a welcoming and memorable visitor experience that reflects the area’s historic, cultural and natural heritage.

The membership is made up of businesses and organisations which offer accommodation, staycations, dining, shopping, events and attractions.