Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision on A49 in South Shropshire

Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured on the A49 this afternoon after a collision involving a car and motorbike between Craven Arms and Church Stretton.

Emergency services were called at 12:54pm to the collision on the A49 in Felhampton.

Several resources attended the scene, including the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, three land ambulances and an off-duty paramedic.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, the motorcyclist, a man, was found to be in a critical condition after coming off his bike in the collision.

“Crews carried out advanced trauma care to the patient at the scene and continued treatment on route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“A man and woman also involved in the collision were treated for minor injuries.”

The A49 was closed between Craven Arms and Church Stretton for a number of hours whilst emergency services worked at the scene.

