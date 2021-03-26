4.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 26, 2021
Woman sexually assaulted whilst walking dog in Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted in Telford on Monday.

The incident happened between 1.45pm and 2pm on Monday 22 March as the woman was walking her dog at Dothill Reservoir.

The offender had four dogs off of their leads. When the victim asked him to call his dogs away he physically assaulted her.

He is described as white, in his late 50s to early 60s, around 5ft 9ins tall, of a medium build with white hair. He wore a tan coat with a checked pattern inside and light blue jeans.

The man’s dogs all had blue leads. One was a Shih Tzu and the other three are described as similar sized and tan coloured.

Chief Inspector John Cashion said: “This incident is extremely concerning and understandably traumatising for the victim. We are keen to speak to anyone with information and believe there were two women in the area at the time of the assault.

“We’d like to reassure the community that we take this extremely seriously and will be increasing patrols in the area.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting reference 00275i of 24 March.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

News

News

Sport

Sport

Business

Business

Features

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Taste

