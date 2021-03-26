Two injured in collision on A41 near Market Drayton

Two men were injured following a collision involving two large goods vehicles on the A41 near Market Drayton last night.

The collision happened on the A41 at Stoke Heath at around 9pm.

One of the injured was released from the vehicle by fire crews, a second man managed to free himself from his cab. Both men were conveyed to hospital.

- Advertisement -

Firefighters also contained a diesel spillage from one of the vehicles.

Four fire appliances were mobilised to the incident from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington with an operations officer.

Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.