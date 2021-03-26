4.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 26, 2021
Temporary opening hours change at county vaccination centres

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A temporary change in the opening hours will be put in place at the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Covid-19 vaccination centres due to the reduction in national vaccine supply.

A sign directs those attending to the Indoor Bowling Centre on Sundorne Road in Shrewsbury. Photo: Chris Pritchard
A sign directs those attending to the Indoor Bowling Centre on Sundorne Road in Shrewsbury. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Supplies are said to be reducing from Thursday, 1 April for a period of 3-4 weeks and Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin’s appointment system is being adapted around this, health bosses have confirmed.

There is no need for anyone with a first vaccine appointment already booked at one of the large vaccination centres to be concerned as their appointment will go ahead.  If you have a second dose booked for this period, please ensure you attend you appointment.

Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Covid-19 Vaccination Programme has had a strong start with over a quarter of a million adults in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin having now received a first dose of the vaccine – which includes 91.3% of people aged 50 and over.

David Evans, accountable officer for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups, said:

“Our vaccination delivery programme was designed to be flexible, scaled up and diversified in line with fluctuating international vaccine supplies, so we have planned for this reduction in vaccine supply.

“Although we have to reduce the number of vaccines we’re giving in our centres over the coming weeks, this is a temporary situation, it is occurring across the country relating to the national supply of vaccine. As soon as we’ve got the vaccine supply back we will step the services back up again.

“Please be assured that our vaccination programme is still on track and in line with government targets we will have offered a first dose vaccine to priority groups 1-9 by mid-April. In addition, all our second dose vaccination appointments will go ahead as planned.

“We are now looking at ways of getting to our most vulnerable groups and communities who are harder to reach, ensuring that everyone has equitable access to these vaccines.”

News

News

Sport

Sport

Business

Business

Features

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Taste

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

