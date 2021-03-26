4.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 26, 2021
- Advertisement -

Telford man arrested for catalytic converter theft

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A Telford man has been arrested on suspicion of the theft of catalytic converters in the area.

At around 10.50pm last night (25 March) officers were called with reports that a man was seen removing a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Stafford Park.

The Operational Patrol Unit were alerted and stopped a vehicle around 15 minutes later on Lodge Road in Donnington. Officers carried out a search and found two catalytic converters in the car.

- Advertisement -

The driver, a 50-year-old man from Telford, has been arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle and currently remains in custody.

Chief Inspector John Cashion said: “I am extremely pleased officers were able to make this arrest so soon after the initial reports came in.

“We have seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts in recent months and  are working to tackle the issue and target those who are committing these offences.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Feature

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP