Telford man arrested for catalytic converter theft

A Telford man has been arrested on suspicion of the theft of catalytic converters in the area.

At around 10.50pm last night (25 March) officers were called with reports that a man was seen removing a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Stafford Park.

The Operational Patrol Unit were alerted and stopped a vehicle around 15 minutes later on Lodge Road in Donnington. Officers carried out a search and found two catalytic converters in the car.

The driver, a 50-year-old man from Telford, has been arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle and currently remains in custody.

Chief Inspector John Cashion said: “I am extremely pleased officers were able to make this arrest so soon after the initial reports came in.

“We have seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts in recent months and are working to tackle the issue and target those who are committing these offences.”