Taxi operator makes donation to Telford charity after burglary

A local taxi operator has made a cash donation to a Telford food bank after they were the victim of an overnight burglary.

Go Carz made a donation to replace some of the stolen items and help the charity continue its invaluable service

The donation was made by private hire taxi firm Go Carz following a break-in at the Food Share Project in Telford.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday morning when an unknown person broke into all of the Food Share Project’s vehicles containing food donations, tools and other goods, including founder Lea Beven’s personal vehicle, along with the charity’s freezer container.

- Advertisement -

They stole an estimated £800 worth of food that should have been given to the vulnerable, along with personal items of the volunteers.

Go Carz wanted to help the community group by making a donation to replace some of the stolen items and help the charity continue its invaluable service.

Graham Hoof, Regional Director of Go Carz, said: “What happened was an appalling act that targeted a business that only does good for the community. We don’t want Food Share Project to suffer more than they already have, and hope that our donation helps them get back on their feet.”

Lea Beven, founder of Food Share Project, said: “We’re devastated. It’s hard to accept that someone would stoop so low to steal from us, especially when COVID has already brought added pressure to our organisation. We are now working around the clock to repair the damage and replenish the food and goods supply.

“The donation from Go Carz is wonderful and shows how the community of Telford can come together to help in an hour of need.”

Food Share Project is an independent food bank, discount supermarket and food sharing facility in Telford, supplying free food to those who are experiencing food poverty in the local area.