Shropshire
Friday, March 26, 2021
Five bailed as investigation into suspicious death of Telford woman continues

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Telford have released five people on bail while their investigation continues.

Three men and two women were arrested in relation to the death of 29-year-old Mollie Taylor, which happened on Tuesday 23 March in Hill Road, Overdale. All five have been bailed for 28 days.

On Monday evening (22 March) at 10.30pm police received reports that a woman had been assaulted in Haybridge Road, Hadley, near to the Premier Store. Following the incident she left the scene with a friend, ultimately returning to the address in Overdale where she was discovered the following day having sadly died.

Detective Inspector Rich Roberts said: “We would still like to hear from anyone who has information relating to the assault which happened in Haybridge Road on Monday evening.

“We know there were members of the public that witnessed the assault, that we have yet to speak to and we would urge them to please come forward to assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 720i of 22 March 2021 or online under the Tell Us About section of their website.

If you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, you can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

