Family pay tribute as police continue to investigate death of woman in Telford

The family of a 29-year-old woman who died at an address in Overdale, Telford, have paid tribute to her.

Mollie Taylor

Mollie Taylor died at a property in Hill Road on Tuesday 23 March and detectives have launched a murder investigation into her death.

Mollie’s family said: “It is with great sadness that the family of Mollie Rose Taylor wish to announce her passing on the 23rd of March despite the amazing efforts of the emergency services to try and save her life.

“We would like to thank everyone for their condolences, but would now respectfully request that we are given the time and space to grieve.”

Five people who were arrested in relation to Mollie’s death have been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 720i of 22 March 2021 or online under the Tell Us About section of their website.