4.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 26, 2021
- Advertisement -

Family pay tribute as police continue to investigate death of woman in Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The family of a 29-year-old woman who died at an address in Overdale, Telford, have paid tribute to her.

Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor

Mollie Taylor died at a property in Hill Road on Tuesday 23 March and detectives have launched a murder investigation into her death.

Mollie’s family said: “It is with great sadness that the family of Mollie Rose Taylor wish to announce her passing on the 23rd of March despite the amazing efforts of the emergency services to try and save her life.

- Advertisement -

“We would like to thank everyone for their condolences, but would now respectfully request that we are given the time and space to grieve.”

Five people who were arrested in relation to Mollie’s death have been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 720i of 22 March 2021 or online under the Tell Us About section of their website.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Feature

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP