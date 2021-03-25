Police crackdown on illegal off road biking in Telford

Police have been cracking down on illegal off road vehicles in Telford and as a result, have seen a decrease in the amount of antisocial riding.

Officers were out in force again with Telford and Wrekin Council on Saturday 20 March in Rough Park, Halesfield and Brookside, carrying out patrols to spot those driving illegal off road vehicles.

One uninsured biker had his motorbike seized. The weekend activities saw significantly less offenders than previous operations highlighting the police’s attempts to combat the issue have been successful.



The operations have been led following concerns raised by the community. Locals have been deterred from living their lives and completing simple tasks like walking their dogs in the area and using the parks a as a result of these antisocial off ride bikers. It also has had an adverse effect on local wildlife.

Telford Sergeant Richard Jones said: “I am really pleased to see that our continued presence in the area has had a positive effect. We’ve been carrying out these operations on a regular basis and it would appear the message is finally sinking in.

“I hope this will mean that going forward people can enjoy the parks and open space with their friends and family. In addition hopefully off roaders will use the designated areas for their activities on properly insured vehicles.

“Antisocial and illegal off road driving causes a nuisance to the residents nearby, other park users and disrupts the wildlife in the area. Therefore I am really glad we can call the weekend’s operation a success.”

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for enforcement, said: “By being out and about, our officers were not only able to tackle any issues they found, but were also able to reassure people. Our visible presence deters anti social behaviour and, by speaking to residents, gives them the confidence to report them.

“We are committed to supporting the police in tackling these ongoing issues. We are working very closely with them to provide more eyes and ears on the ground to deter riders and prevent such dangerous driving. This will include using out new CCTV mobile cameras, with targeted patrols carried out by our Neighbourhood Enforcement Officers and Anti-Social Behaviour Team.”