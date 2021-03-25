Coronavirus cases plateau in Telford and Wrekin

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Telford and Wrekin has begun to plateau, the latest weekly figures show.

The levelling out of confirmed cases comes after successive weeks of sharp falls in infection rates, and the borough infection rate remains lower than the regional and national average.

Local health leaders are continuing to praise local people’s efforts to control the virus.

However, they also warn that we must continue to follow the rules to keep cases low.

For the week ending 21 March 57 Covid-19 cases were reported in the borough, a 12% increase compared with last week’s total of 51 cases.

The seven-day infection rate for Telford and Wrekin is 32 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000.



There have been no deaths in the borough within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test in the past week (the total borough deaths remains at 256). There were 13 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Telford and Shrewsbury hospitals, as of 21 March.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin’s Director for Public Health, said:

“Now that numbers are lower, we do expect weekly numbers to fluctuate often.

“Despite the plateau, it should be noted that we remain below the regional and national average.

“Also, this week, zero deaths have been recorded, which is wonderful news.

“We know that our numbers will go up as well as down as restrictions are lifted.

“So, we still need to test regularly to find positive cases and isolate them as quickly as possible.

“This week, we’ve opened more testing kit collection points, making it easier for borough adults with no symptoms to test twice a week in the comfort of their own home.

“Adults from households with primary school, secondary school and college-age children, including childcare and support bubbles, should use our collection sites and get tested twice a week.

“We are also appealing for residents that need to leave home for work to please have a twice-weekly test.”

Cllr Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said:

“The decline in infection rates is down to the efforts and sacrifices of our residents, and are now they are at a lower level.

“Thank you to everyone who has played their part.

“As lockdown restrictions ease, we need to play our part to help protect each other and reduce the spread in the borough, so as not to go back to tougher restrictions.”