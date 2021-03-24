Man charged for fraud and order breaches in Telford

A man has been charged with 12 offences of fraud and breaches of an order in Telford.

Amardeep Rana, aged 31, of no fixed address, was arrested on Monday 22 March and was charged the following day with six counts of fraud by false representation and six counts of breaching a Criminal Behavioural Order.

West Mercia Police say all of the offences occurred in the Randlay area of Telford between 15 and 16 March and breaches relate to an order which was issued in September 2020.

- Advertisement -

He is due to appear in Kidderminster Magistrates Court today.