Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Five arrested on suspicion of murder in Telford

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Detectives have arrested five people on suspicion of murder in relation to a suspicious death in Telford.

Three men aged, 47, 45, and 34 and two women aged, 34 and 66, all from Telford, were arrested in relation to the death of a woman in her 20s which happened at an address in Hill Road, Overdale, yesterday.

On Monday evening at 10.30pm police received reports that the woman, who has not yet been formally identified, had been assaulted in Haybridge Road, Hadley, near to the Premier Store. Following the incident she left the scene with a friend, ultimately returning to the address in Overdale where she was discovered the following day having sadly died.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information relating to this assault to contact them.

Detective Inspector Rich Roberts said: “We were called to the address in Overdale yesterday morning where a woman had sadly died. Her next of kin has been informed.

“A murder investigation has been launched and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault in Haybridge Road on Monday evening. We’d also like to hear from anyone who has dash-cam fitted to their car and was driving near to the Premier Store. It is possible they may have captured footage which may help with our enquiries.”

The five people who have been arrested are currently in police custody.

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 720i of 22 March 2021 or online under the Tell Us About section of this website.

If you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111

Due to earlier police contact following the assault the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as is standard practice.

