Two rabbits found dumped in Telford garden

By Shropshire Live

The RSPCA is appealing for information after two rabbits were found dumped in a garden in Telford.

Iris and Dahlia when they first arrived at the RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre
Iris and Dahlia when they first arrived at the RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre

The rabbits, believed to be around 16-weeks-old, were found in the Wealdstone garden by the householder who called the RSPCA on Sunday 14 March.

They were taken to RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre by animal rescue officer (ARO) John Groarke.

The two rabbits, now named Iris and Dahlia are doing well.

John Groarke said: “It’s hard to say why people abandon their animals, but we are grateful that a member of the public called us and these rabbits can get the care and attention they need. We are now appealing for information to try and find out how these two rabbits came to be abandoned.

“We know that people’s circumstances can change and that sometimes it is no longer possible to care for a pet, and more and more people are finding it hard at the moment, but we urge anyone in that position to call for help either through a friend or relative or a charity like the RSPCA.”

If anyone has any information about this please contact the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

