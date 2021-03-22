4.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
- Advertisement -

Police seize large cannabis grow in Sutton Hill

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A large cannabis grow has been seized after police carried out drugs warrants at two addresses on Spring Meadow in Sutton Hill, Telford on Sunday.

More than 100 mature cannabis plants were seized from a property. Photo: West Mercia Police
More than 100 mature cannabis plants were seized from a property. Photo: West Mercia Police

They seized more than 100 mature cannabis plants from the first property and a small amount of the same drug from the second address.

Telford Sergeant Richard Jones said: “This was a very successful warrant with a significant amount of drugs seized.

- Advertisement -

“The negative impact these cannabis grows have within the community cannot be stressed enough. Often these farms are linked to organised crime and county lines which can often involve the exploitation of vulnerable people.

“Drug suppliers often target vulnerable young people and bring them into a life of crime through the promise of money and expensive, designer items. Ultimately this often leads to violence, knife crime, and thefts.

“By taking this significant amount of drugs off the streets we hope to disturb the supply in the area and protect the community from the associated harm linked to drug dealing and organised crime.”

Enquiries are still ongoing following Sunday’s operations.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Feature

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP