Police seize large cannabis grow in Sutton Hill

A large cannabis grow has been seized after police carried out drugs warrants at two addresses on Spring Meadow in Sutton Hill, Telford on Sunday.

More than 100 mature cannabis plants were seized from a property. Photo: West Mercia Police

They seized more than 100 mature cannabis plants from the first property and a small amount of the same drug from the second address.

Telford Sergeant Richard Jones said: “This was a very successful warrant with a significant amount of drugs seized.

“The negative impact these cannabis grows have within the community cannot be stressed enough. Often these farms are linked to organised crime and county lines which can often involve the exploitation of vulnerable people.

“Drug suppliers often target vulnerable young people and bring them into a life of crime through the promise of money and expensive, designer items. Ultimately this often leads to violence, knife crime, and thefts.

“By taking this significant amount of drugs off the streets we hope to disturb the supply in the area and protect the community from the associated harm linked to drug dealing and organised crime.”

Enquiries are still ongoing following Sunday’s operations.