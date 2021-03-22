Police appeal for witnesses to collision in Ketley Bank

Police are appealing for information and witnesses to a collision involving a car and teenage cyclist in Telford.

The collision happened on Tuesday 16 March at just before 9.30pm on First Avenue, Ketley Bank.

PC Mathew Jones said: “A white Skoda Superb and a bicycle were in collision and unfortunately the cyclist, a 15 year-old boy, was taken to hospital. Following the collision he was reported to be in a stable condition and was receiving medical treatment.

- Advertisement -

“Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is urged to contact 101 quoting reference 709i of 16 March, or alternatively information can be reported online through the Tell Us About section of our website.”