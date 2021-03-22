4.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
- Advertisement -

Hospital gardens will honour Captain Sir Tom Moore

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Two landscaped gardens are to be created at Shropshire’s two acute hospitals in honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

A courtyard at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford and an area outside the ward block at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) are to be transformed and named in memory of Captain Sir Tom.

Both gardens will be areas for reflection and rest for staff at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) which runs both hospitals, as well as patients and visitors.

- Advertisement -

The Courtyard at PRH will be landscaped with seating pods, private areas, lighting and flower beds with curved willow fences. It will be named Captain Tom’s Courtyard.

The garden was designed by Emma Mayho, who works in the cardio-respiratory departments across both sites. Emma entered and won a competition to re-design the area, which is also being sponsored by Reconomy, the UK’s leading provider of outsourced waste and resource management services, based in Telford.

Diane Crowe, Group Head of Sustainability for Reconomy, said: “We are delighted the Trust has decided to name the garden in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore. Reconomy is pleased to continue to support the fundraising, volunteering and materials management for this exciting project that will create a wonderful area for respite and quiet reflection for NHS staff, patients and visitors alike.”

The Trust is also planning to landscape the mound area outside the Ward Block at RSH to create Captain Tom’s Garden.

Julia Clarke, Director of Corporate Services at SaTH, said: “Captain Sir Tom Moore walked his way into the nation’s hearts by doing laps of his garden; his thoughtfulness for others was a beacon when the country first went into lockdown and the NHS first faced COVID-19.

“It seems fitting that the creation of two gardens in Shropshire’s two acute NHS hospitals, which he supported so wonderfully, should be named after him.

“We are looking forward to starting work on transforming these areas this Spring; and I would like to thank Reconomy for their valued support and contribution, and of course Emma whose garden design was outstanding. We can’t wait for both gardens to be brought to life in memory of a true inspiration.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Feature

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP