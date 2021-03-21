Man released on bail following death of woman in Telford

A man arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Telford has been released on police bail.
At around 12:30am on Saturday West Mercia Police were called by West Midlands Ambulance Service following the death of a woman in her fifties at her home in Malinslee.
A 40-year-old man from Telford was arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been released from custody on police bail after being interviewed.
Police say they would like to reassure the community that this is believed to be an isolated incident and enquiries are continuing to establish the cause of death.