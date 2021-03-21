5.2 C
Shropshire
Sunday, March 21, 2021
- Advertisement -

Man released on bail following death of woman in Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A man arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Telford has been released on police bail.

At around 12:30am on Saturday West Mercia Police were called by West Midlands Ambulance Service following the death of a woman in her fifties at her home in Malinslee.

A 40-year-old man from Telford was arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been released from custody on police bail after being interviewed.

- Advertisement -

Police say they would like to reassure the community that this is believed to be an isolated incident and enquiries are continuing to establish the cause of death.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Feature

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP