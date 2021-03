Firefighters were called to a fire involving a car near the former Cheshire Cheese pub in Doseley late last night.

The fire was reported at around 11.50pm with firefighters using two breathing apparatus and one hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

One fire appliance from Tweedale attended the fire along with a fire investigation officer due to the doubtful origin of the fire.

Officers from West Mercia Police also attended.