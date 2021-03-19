Police appeal for witnesses following report of hate crime in Whitchurch

Police are appealing for witnesses following the report of a hate crime that happened in Whitchurch last month.

The incident happened in the car park of Lidl on Bridgewater Street. Image: Google Street View

At around 8.15am on Thursday 18 February in the car park of Lidl on Bridgewater Street, two women in their forties were verbally assaulted by a man.



The man was behind the pair in a queue in the store and followed them out to their car, when he made racially motivated comments and became aggressive.



The offender is described as white, in his sixties, around 5ft 7ins with short grey hair and a short grey moustache and left the area in his black Mercedes.



Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting reference 00234i of 18 February.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.