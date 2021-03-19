Firefighters tackle fire at Palethorpes Pork Farms in Market Drayton

Firefighters have worked through the night to extinguish a fire at Palethorpes Pork Farms in Market Drayton.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Market Drayton. Photo: @SFRS_MDrayton

Six fire appliances, including two pumps from adjoining brigades, were called to the incident on Maer Lane at just after 11.30pm and spent over six hours at the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports the fire involving a large storage unit was fully developed and rapidly spreading when they arrived at the scene. Crews worked in challenging conditions wearing breathing apparatus to prevent the fire from spreading and managed to contain it.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said:

“Through the fantastic teamwork and commitment of all the crews at the scene, which included three separate Breathing Apparatus Control boards for the different services operating, the fire was eventually brought under control approximately three hours after the first crew arrived on scene. Fire crews from Prees, Shrewsbury, Wellington and Ellesmere attended to take over from the initial crews and continue in damping down hot spots throughout the night.

“We are pleased to report that there were no injuries at this incident, and that the fire was contained to the one building with approximately 25% of the building and contents having suffered damage from fire, heat, smoke and water.

“We would like to praise the management and staff of the property for their swift actions in evacuating the site, and for providing information and assistance to fire crews as it was required.”

Fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform, the Incident Command Unit, the Incident Support Unit and the Welfare Unit were mobilised from Hodnet, Market Drayton, Shrewsbury and Telford Central. Operations, Fire Investigation and Safety officers were also in attendance.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, a covering jet and aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, a specialist fire investigation officer has attended the scene.

1/4 INCIDENT: Pump and ISU mobilised at 23:33hrs on Thursday with Pump from #Loggerheads @StaffsFire and @SFRS_PGray in support 🚒🚗 to commercial building fire in #MarketDrayton 🏭🔥On arrival fully developed and rapidly spreading fire 🔥 Make pumps 3 + Aerial ladder platform 🚒 pic.twitter.com/W2YDXpbKp3 — Market Drayton (@SFRS_MDrayton) March 19, 2021