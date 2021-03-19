Dawley Hamlets formally declared as a Local Nature Reserve by Natural England

A popular local green space has been formally recognised as a Local Nature Reserve by Natural England, following Telford & Wrekin Council’s recommendation supported by ward members, local groups and parish councils.

Dawley Hamlets Local Nature Reserve incorporates a network of wooded pit mounds, large expanses of open water and an extensive network of footpaths.

The site supports a diverse array of priority species of birds, bats, insects and plants, and especially great crested newts.

The formal declaration, made by environmental body Natural England, protects the nature reserve from future development, securing the area for the preservation of wildlife and offering people opportunities to study, learn about and simply enjoy nature.

Telford & Wrekin Council is now looking to declare further sites and also looking at opportunities to expand its existing Local Nature Reserves into other adjoining ecologically rich habitats.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Cabinet Member for visitor economy, historic and natural environment, and climate change said: “It is great news that Dawley Hamlets Local Nature Reserve has been formally recognised by Natural England.

“The last year has underlined the importance of these green spaces to local people and the wealth of physical and mental health benefits that they bring.”

Councillor Concepta Cassar, Ward member for Dawley and Aqueduct and Ward commented: The declaration of the local nature reserve has been a wonderful partnership effort between the Friends Group, Dawley Hamlets Parish council and the borough council. We will continue to work together to improve the site for people and wildlife”

Great Dawley Deputy Mayor, Councillor Ian Preece, added: “Having a space like Dawley Hamlets Local Nature Reserve on our doorstep is a real asset for our community and I’m delighted that it has now been formally recognised by Natural England.”