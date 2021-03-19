8.2 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 19, 2021
Arrest made after man stabbed in Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police have arrested a man following a stabbing incident in Hollinswood on Thursday evening.

West Mercia Police have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with the stabbing in which another man was injured in Dallamoor at around 5.45pm.

West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Midlands Air Ambulance attended with the injured man being taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance for treatment.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“On arrival, crews found one patient, a man, with potentially serious injuries.

“The man was treated at the scene before being conveyed to hospital by land ambulance on blue lights and sirens for further treatment.”

