Telford police issue warning about danger of illegal GBL drug following death of man

Police in Telford have issued a warning over the taking of an illegal drug known as GBL after a man died and a woman was found in a life-threatening condition in two separate incidents.

On Sunday police were called to Priorslee, after a 36-year-old man died. It’s suspected that he had consumed GBL mixed with orange juice.

Yesterday, police were called to an incident in Wellington in which officers found a 29-year-old woman in a life-threatening condition, it’s believed she had also taken GBL mixed into orange juice.

Detective Inspector Rich Roberts, of Telford CID, said: “Our enquiries are very much in the initial stages and it may be that these incidents are not connected but we want people to be aware there may be a bad batch of GBL circulating, or that it causes an adverse reaction when mixed with orange juice.

“If anyone has taken the drug and falls ill then they should seek medical attention immediately. The dangers of taking drugs are well known and all drugs pose a risk to those who take them but I would like to reiterate this additional danger.”

Police are carrying out enquiries into the supply of the drug and are appealing for information. Anyone with information can report it online or if you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you’re concerned about drugs, or if you believe someone you know is taking drugs and want advice, you can talk to FRANK Visit https://www.talktofrank.com/ for details.

What is GBL?

GBL is a clear, odourless, oily liquid that tastes slightly salty. Users often swallow it mixed with water or other soft drinks.

The drug can produce a mild high in smaller doses and sedation in higher doses. Users of GBL report that the drug makes them feel euphoric, with a loss of inhibitions, increased confidence and higher libido.



Overdosing can be very dangerous and life-threatening. Nausea and vomiting, seizures, convulsions, disorientation and stiffening of muscles may occur, and coma and respiratory collapse may follow.

The law

GBL is a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971. It is against the law to possess or to sell for human ingestion.