Symptom-free COVID-19 testing centre to open at Theatre Severn

A new symptom-free COVID-19 rapid testing centre will open at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury next week.

Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

The new testing centre will be open from 8am to 4pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays for anyone who does not have COVID-19 symptoms. The rapid Lateral Flow Tests (LFTs) usually deliver results within 30 minutes.

Rapid LFT home testing kits will also be available for you to collect from Theatre Severn on the above days. Anyone who collects a home testing kit is asked to complete a test on site to gain an understanding of what you need to do.

- Advertisement -

As with the other testing sites at Bridgnorth Community Centre, Raven House in Market Drayton and The Victoria Centre in Oswestry, it will operate on a walk-in basis, with no need to book.

These testing centres are for people who do not have COVID-19 symptoms.If you think you have symptoms, including a new, continuous cough, a high temperature or a loss of sense of taste or smell visit www.gov.uk/coronavirus or call 119, to book a traditional PCR test at one of the county’s symptomatic-people test centres.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said:

“Testing of symptom-free people is really vital at the minute, as we prepare for the gradual reopening of businesses and services.

“We need any way we can to cut the chains of transmission to help us reduce the risk of COVID-19 rates increasing again. Even if you have no symptoms, you could still be spreading the virus – and a mild illness for you could be a life-threatening disease for someone else.

“By coming forward for a test, you’ll be helping us to track down the virus and stop it from being passed on. And if you test positive, it’s really important that you self-isolate for 10 days, and that your close contacts self-isolate too. That’s the only way we’ll be able to break the chain of transmission.”