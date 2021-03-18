7.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, March 18, 2021
RJAH patients benefitting from state-of-the-art £25,000 physio gym equipment

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A state-of-the-art collection of gym equipment has been revealed in the Physiotherapy department at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital – in a bid to further support the physical and mental wellbeing of patients.

Members of the Physiotherapy Team - Rob Fox, Michael Murphy and Lisa Perry - with the new gym equipment
Members of the Physiotherapy Team – Rob Fox, Michael Murphy and Lisa Perry – with the new gym equipment

Physiotherapists at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital say patients are already benefitting from the new pieces of equipment, which is part of an investment of £25,000 to replace the outdated gym equipment.

The new equipment means that RJAH can better support inpatients and outpatients with their therapy needs.

The new equipment includes various dumbbells and kettlebells, a leg press, a treadmill, spinning bikes, a squat rack and more.

Michael Murphy, Advanced Physiotherapist, said: “Previously at RJAH, we had a limited range of dated equipment which wasn’t fit for purpose. We have already seen so many benefits to our patients using the new equipment.

“We all know the benefits of exercise, strength and conditioning in rehabilitation, however we also understand that patients can have a fear when a therapist mentions exercise and the gym.

“With the new equipment we’re hoping to encourage all patients that exercise can not only be fun, but the best way to get us back doing the things we love like walking, running, playing with our children or socialising.

“The coronavirus pandemic has truly highlighted the importance of being healthy and this equipment will help to promote health and wellbeing with all our patients.”

The new equipment has replaced the existing gym equipment that reached the end of its useful life.

Philip Hulse, Therapy Services Manager, said: “The whole team are delighted with the purchase of the new equipment for the therapy service – it’s really had a positive impact across the department.

“The purchase of the equipment means we can improve the outcomes of our patients; provide world class care; and carry out high quality research which will benefit the Trust, orthopaedics and future patients.”

