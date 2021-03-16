Theatre Severn and Shrewsbury Castle to go purple in celebration of Census 2021

Theatre Severn and Shrewsbury Castle will join more than a hundred buildings and landmarks across England and Wales by lighting up purple to celebrate the upcoming census and its importance to communities.

Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

The event is being organised by The Office for National Statistics (ONS) to raise awareness of Census Day on Sunday 21 March 2021, a survey that happens every 10 years and gives a picture of all the people and households in England and Wales.

Other iconic landmarks including the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff, BT Tower in London and Blackpool Tower are signed up for the celebration, which will see them light up in the Census 2021 brand colour from Friday (19 March) through to Sunday (21 March).

The census helps inform the provision of public services throughout the UK, such as determining the appropriate number of school places and hospital beds that are needed to properly serve their communities.

Pete Benton, ONS Director of Census Operations, commented:

“The census is such an important undertaking that helps inform the vital services we all rely on every single day within our communities.

“We wanted to shine a (purple!) light on the buildings and landmarks that matter most to their local areas, highlighting the importance of the census in helping shape the communities we live in.

“We’re thrilled with all the support we have received so far and would like to thank Shropshire Council for their participation. Now is the time for everyone to complete their census and be part of history.”

Andy Begley, Shropshire Council’s chief executive, said:

“The census is hugely important. Many of you will have already received your invite to take part. You can fill it in now, or wait until census day itself.

“Online is the quickest and easiest way to complete the census, but there are lots of ways to take part if you’re not comfortable or able to do so.

“If you’d like to complete it online but need some help, please get in touch with our library staff who will be more than happy to talk you through it.”

Both Theatre Severn and Shrewsbury Castle will light up purple on Friday 19 March at 8.21pm. The buildings will be lit every evening until Census Day on Sunday 21 March.

Every household in England and Wales will now be receiving their census letters with unique access codes enabling them to fill in their census online. Census day is Sunday 21 March, but people can fill theirs in as soon as they receive their letter if they’re confident there will be no change in who usually lives in their household. Paper forms are available for those who need it.

Help and support available

A range of support is available to help people fill in the census, including help and support from Shropshire Libraries on the phone or by video call through Microsoft Teams from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm, and on Saturdays between 10am and 1pm.

To book, people are being asked to complete the Census 2021 support form and a member of staff will get back to them. Alternatively, people can email censussupport@shropshire.gov.uk, or contact their local library for more information.