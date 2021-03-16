Pedestrian seriously injured following collision in Arleston

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was seriously injured following a collision in Arleston on Saturday night.

A 19-year-old woman was involved in a collision with a car at around 9.50pm on Dawley Road.

The woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with significant head injuries, which are believed to be life threatening. She remains in a serious condition.

- Advertisement -

A blue Renault Clio involved in the collision was travelling southbound towards Lawley from Arleston when the incident took place. The driver was uninjured.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We are keen for anyone with dash cam footage to submit this to us via Operation Snap on our website.

“If anyone has information regarding this incident or saw a pedestrian in the area at the time of the incident please contact the officer in charge PC Simon Measor on 07870 158 597 quoting reference 683i 13 March.”