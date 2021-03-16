10.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
- Advertisement -

Pedestrian seriously injured following collision in Arleston

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was seriously injured following a collision in Arleston on Saturday night.

A 19-year-old woman was involved in a collision with a car at around 9.50pm on Dawley Road.

The woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with significant head injuries, which are believed to be life threatening. She remains in a serious condition.

- Advertisement -

A blue Renault Clio involved in the collision was travelling southbound towards Lawley from Arleston when the incident took place. The driver was uninjured.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We are keen for anyone with dash cam footage to submit this to us via Operation Snap on our website.

“If anyone has information regarding this incident or saw a pedestrian in the area at the time of the incident please contact the officer in charge PC Simon Measor on 07870 158 597 quoting reference 683i 13 March.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Feature

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP