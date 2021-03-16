10.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Network Rail to ‘pigeon proof’ Shrewsbury bridges

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Network Rail is ‘pigeon proofing’ a number of bridges in Shrewsbury as part of a seven-week plan to help improve the town centre.

Work will take place on Castle Foregate Railway Bridge and surrounding bridges. Image: Google Street View
The work on Castle Foregate Railway Bridge and the surrounding bridges will provide a safer and more hygienic environment for people in the town, as pigeon droppings can damage structures and can cause a slippery surface that can lead to slips, trips and falls.

Shropshire Council and Network Rail – the bridge owners – have agreed a joint solution to the problem, which will see special netting installed under the bridge, above the pavement. The bridge will also be cleaned.

Work has already begun on bridges with a lane closure of Castle Foregate planned between 10pm and 6am from Wednesday 17 March until Friday 2 April.

A full road closure of Cross Street will take place between 10pm and 6am from Monday 19 until Friday 23 April.

Daniel Brookfield, asset engineer at Network Rail, commented:

“Working alongside Shropshire Council, we are looking to resolve the long-standing issue of pigeon mess under the bridges at Castle Foregate and the surrounding area.

“This work will make a real difference for local residents and visitors to Shrewsbury as well as protecting our historic railway bridges for future generations.”

Tim Pritchard, Shrewsbury Programme Manager with Shropshire Council added:

“We’re all too aware of the problems caused by pigeon droppings on the pavement under the railway bridge and we know it has long been a cause of concern for visitors to the town centre.

“Over the years a number of measures have been taken to try and prevent pigeons from roosting under the bridge, though with limited success. Now, working with Network Rail were confident that we’ve found a solution that will put an end to this problem – which I know will be welcomed by many people.”

