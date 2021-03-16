Fire severely damages two terraced houses in Telford

Two houses have been left severely damaged following a fire in Telford last night.

Firefighters were called to the properties in Bishopdale, Brookside at just after 9pm.

Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, two covering jets and two 9m ladders to tackle the fire.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports both houses were 50 per cent destroyed by fire.

Four fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington along with operations and fire investigation officers.

Firefighters spent just under three hours at the scene with police and a utility company also attending.