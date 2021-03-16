Covid-19 vaccination programme gathers pace in Telford and Wrekin

Data from Public Health England show the covid-19 vaccination programme is gathering pace in Telford and Wrekin with more than 69,792 residents receiving at least one dose.

In Telford and Wrekin, 45% of residents over 16 have been vaccinated, far greater than the English rate of 39%.

Of the 69,792 residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine 7,595 (11%) were aged over 80, 6,363 (9%) were aged between 75-79, 8,732 (13%) were aged between 70-74 and 47,102 (67%) were aged between 16-69.

People aged 55 to 59 are now being invited to book their vaccination at a local centre, online or by calling 119. If they prefer an appointment at their local surgery, they can wait to be contacted by their local GP.

Those aged between 50 and 55 are set to be invited soon.

Unpaid carers 18 or older can now book their vaccination at a local centre, online or by calling 119 – young carers aged 16 & 17 will be contacted by their GP.

Residents in first priority groups will start to attend second vaccination appointments soon.

Residents who chose to be vaccinated at a local vaccination centre (by booking online through the National Booking System or by calling 119) will have booked both the first and second vaccinations at the same time.

People who were vaccinated at their GPs may have booked a second dose appointment at the same time; if not, then GPs will be in contact to arrange a booking for the second dose.

People will have the second dose 11 to 12 weeks after having the first dose.

When going for the second dose appointment, people should take their ID and the card they were given when receiving the first vaccine.

The NHS is asking people to attend the same place for both their vaccination doses.

Cllr Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said:

“It’s fantastic to see that 42% of residents in our borough have already received their first vaccine dose.

“The vaccination programme progresses at pace with more priority groups to be invited for vaccination.

“Please take up the opportunity to be vaccinated when offered.

“The vaccine is the best defence against the virus, the best way to protect your loved ones and a significant step forward towards a return to normality.”