Monday, March 15, 2021
Police appeal for witnesses to collision in Madeley

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Madeley in which a man in his 80s suffered serious injuries.

The two car collision happened at around 11.30am on Tuesday 9 March on Coalport Road.

A red Citroen Xsara Picasso and grey Nissan Juke collided at the point where the road narrows.

The driver of the Citreon, a man in his 80s, suffered serious injuries and was taken hospital.

Anyone with information, including dashcam footage is urged to contact 101 quoting reference 193i of 9 March or submit information online.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.

