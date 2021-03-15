Nurse wins Mayor’s Award for service to Bridgnorth community

A nurse has been presented with a special award – in recognition of more than 40 years of service to the people of Bridgnorth and the wider community.

Hazel Gregory, Team Lead for the MIU and Outpatients Department at Bridgnorth Community Hospital, receiving her award from Bridgnorth Mayor Cllr Kirstie Hurst-Knight

Hazel Gregory is Team Leader for the Minor Injuries Unit at Bridgnorth Hospital, where she will this year rack up 42 years of continuous service.

She was presented with the civic award by Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight, the Mayor of Bridgnorth, in a covid-compliant, socially distanced ceremony outside the hospital, which is run by Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust.

“It was a real surprise and a huge honour to receive the Mayor’s award,” said Hazel. “As my family, friends and colleagues know to keep a secret from me is practically impossible, but they all did it!

“The last 12 months have seen many changes that none of us could have been prepared for, but as a team we have worked through one of the biggest challenges ever, keeping our services running smoothly whilst ensuring everyone is safe, protected and receive our usual high standards of care.

“I am fortunate to work in an amazing team who all go above and beyond and working at Bridgnorth is an extended part of my family.

“The team pride themselves on ensuring that excellent patient care is delivered, and as Team Lead this makes my role extremely rewarding. Without them this award would never have been possible.”

Cllr Hurst-Knight said Hazel’s years of selfless dedication to the Bridgnorth community was worthy of recognition.

“It was personally very special for me to do this presentation as Hazel has looked after my family,” said the Mayor.

“It was a truly a lovely moment as we surprised her at her place of work. It’s not easy to keep a surprise from Hazel, but we did it.”

Phil Atkins, Clinical Lead for Shropshire’s Minor Injuries Units, added: “I am very proud and happy for Hazel. She is a real example of duty and leadership.”