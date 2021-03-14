Man in his 80s robbed at Shrewsbury cashpoint

Detectives are investigating after a man in his 80s was robbed whilst using a cashpoint in Shrewsbury on Saturday.

The robbery happened at the cashpoint outside Monkmoor Post Office and Newsagent. Image: Google Street View

The robbery happened at around 3.30pm as the man was withdrawing cash from the cashpoint outside Monkmoor Post Office and Newsagent on Monkmoor Road.

Police say a man in his 20s approached him and pushed him, causing him to drop the money. The offender then picked the money up and made off.

- Advertisement -

It’s believed the offender was on a bicycle.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Darren Stacey, said: “Thankfully the victim in this robbery was not injured, but it is clearly an upsetting incident. We’re asking anyone who was in the area on Saturday afternoon and saw a man on a bike, or may have information that may help with our enquiries to identify him, to get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information can report this to West Mercia Police under the Tell Us About section of the force website using reference 399_I_13032021.

Alternatively, if you do not want to speak to police, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestopers-uk.org.