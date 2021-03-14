7 C
Shropshire
Sunday, March 14, 2021
- Advertisement -

Man in his 80s robbed at Shrewsbury cashpoint

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Detectives are investigating after a man in his 80s was robbed whilst using a cashpoint in Shrewsbury on Saturday.

The robbery happened at the cashpoint outside Monkmoor Post Office and Newsagent. Image: Google Street View
The robbery happened at the cashpoint outside Monkmoor Post Office and Newsagent. Image: Google Street View

The robbery happened at around 3.30pm as the man was withdrawing cash from the cashpoint outside Monkmoor Post Office and Newsagent on Monkmoor Road.

Police say a man in his 20s approached him and pushed him, causing him to drop the money. The offender then picked the money up and made off.

- Advertisement -

It’s believed the offender was on a bicycle.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Darren Stacey, said: “Thankfully the victim in this robbery was not injured, but it is clearly an upsetting incident. We’re asking anyone who was in the area on Saturday afternoon and saw a man on a bike, or may have information that may help with our enquiries to identify him, to get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information can report this to West Mercia Police under the Tell Us About section of the force website using reference 399_I_13032021.

Alternatively, if you do not want to speak to police, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestopers-uk.org.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Feature

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP